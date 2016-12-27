Catherine E. Lavery, 85, of Butler, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

Born August 14, 1931 in Butler, the daughter of the late Harry S. and Mary (Hardesty) Bowser.

She was a kind soul who thought about others before herself. She was thought of as Grandma to many throughout Butler. Catherine loved her Community Alliance church family. She had been a foster mother for many years.

Surviving are her husband, George E. Lavery, Sr., whom she married June 19, 1954; her children, George “Eddie” (Melanie) Lavery, Jr. of Philipsburg, PA, Rose Marie (Greg) Craig of Butler, Paul T. Lavery of Butler, Joseph L. Lavery of Butler, Ricky D. Lavery of Arnold, PA and Donald C. Lavery of Butler; her grandchildren, Nathan E. (Dori) Lavery, Jason D. Lavery, Tyler (Sarah Gorley) Vanvelzor, Caleb C. Craig, Joshua D. Craig, Chad Lavery, Shannon Whitehair, Brittany Hackbarth, TJ Lavery, Olivia Lavery, Izabellha Lonzo, great grandchildren, Martin, Andrea, Miles, Carter, Ashton, Braydon, Monica, Janelle, Ella, Ryan and Karrera; two sisters, Erma Perry of Butler and Marie Scott of Clintonville, and several nieces and nephews. She also loved all her foster children as her own, Shane, Connie, Marty, Michael, Joey, and James.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 2-4 & 7-9PM.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at 10AM with Reverend Jim Ammerman officiating.

Interment in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

