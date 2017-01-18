Carol Campbell, age 80 of Karns City passed away Monday January 16, 2017 at the Butler VNA Inpatient Hospice.

Carol was born December 19, 1936 in Renfrew, PA. She was the daughter of the late Harry Ross Boyer and the late Mildred Bowser Boyer. Carol was a member of the North Washington Presbyterian Church. She retired from OPM in Boyers where she was a claims clerk.

Carol is survived by two daughters, Penny(Jason Wolfgong) McCleary of Clarion and Patty(Derrick)Henderson of Emlenton; five grandchildren, Lacy(Craig)Needham, Jen(Chad)Beachem, Darrin(Jaynelle)Henderson, Bo McCleary and Michelle(Andy)DeHart and five great grandchildren, Cole and Caden DeHart, Cali and Ryli Beachem, Adia Needham and Ella Henderson.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Campbell, who passed away February 5, 2014, one son, Robert M. Campbell, four sisters and two brothers.

The family will receive friends at the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury from 11 to 12 Noon Friday, January 20, 2017. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon with Pastor Bob Edmundson, her pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the North Washington Presbyterian Church or the Butler VNA Inpatient Hospice.

