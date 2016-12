No injuries have been reported after a man from Petrolia, PA crashed his car into a building.

State police in Butler were called to 108 Main Street in the Petrolia Borough around 1:30 p.m. on December 4, 2016 to investigate the crash. Upon the arrival of the police it was found the driver had fled the scene. Police were eventually able to identify and locate 73-year-old Barry Ray. He was then arrested for suspicion of DUI.

A breath test was conducted and determined Ray had a BAC of .142%.