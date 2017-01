A workshop will be held in Butler County tonight for those interested in running for local office.

The “How To Be A Candidate” workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the campus of Butler County Community College.

Butler County Elections Director Shari Brewer will lead the discussion which will detail the election cycle calendar, information on petitions and filing fees, and how to handle campaign finances.

The program is free and open to the public.