Candace D. Bullman Maharg, 62, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 17, 2016 at her residence.

She was born April 9, 1954 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Crawford Bullman and Eleanor McMillin Bullman.

Candace was a 1972 graduate of Karns City High School. She then received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and also a Master Degree from Carlow College, Candace worked at Lenape Vo-Tech for 11 years as an Assistant Coordinator and Instructor. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved her gardens and yard work especially her flowers. She is Catholic by faith.

She is survived by her husband Eric B Marharg whom she married on June 5, 1993; one son, Nathaniel Smith of Butler, PA; two step-sons, Michael Maharg and his wife Jennifer and Justin Marharg and his finance Autumn both of Butler, PA; one step-daughter, Mandy Long and her husband David of Butler, PA; eight grandchildren; two brothers, David Bullman of Slippery Rock, PA, and Don Bullman of Butler, PA; and also by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step granddaughter, Kylie Maharg.

Friends will be received Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 4 to 5 pm at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m with Father Anthony Sciarappa, of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church officiating.

Private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, Lenape Vo-Tech, 2215 Chaplin Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226, or to the American Cancer Society, Greater Pittsburgh, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

