A local organization is once again helping less fortunate members of our community.

According to Dale Pinkerton of the Butler PM Rotary, this is the 25th anniversary of the Rotary Turkey Roundup, “We’ve raised about $457,000. All of the money we receive goes back to the foodbank program in Butler County. There’s ten clubs in Butler County and we all support the Rotary Turkey Roundup. We’re proud of what it’s done and we hope that we can continue it for a long time.”

Through the program, the Rotary purchases $10 vouchers included with baskets given out by area food banks.

Many local families rely on this voucher program to make ends meet during the holiday season and throughout the year. Donations are still being accepted.

“We are still taking contributions. We take then through the end of the year. If they come in after that, we put them in next year,” Pinkerton said.

Those interested in contributing can send donations to Rotary Foundation, Rotary Turkey Roundup, P.O. Box 1081, Butler, PA 16003.

Written by Ryan Saeler