The public is encouraged to help a local school library in a national contest to try to earn money that would benefit instructional programs.

The Butler Middle School Library has completed an online application and submitted a short video as part of entering the annual Follett Challenge. Judges will choose a winner based on criteria like critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration.

However, money is also awarded to the schools that receive the most People’s Choice online votes. Last year, Butler Middle School was one of ten schools nationally to earn $8,000 through the online voting.

Voting begins Jan. 23 and continues through Jan. 27. The winner will be announced on April 28. To view and vote for Butler Middle School’s video, visit here.

Written By: Ryan Saeler