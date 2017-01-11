A new show is opening at the Butler Art Center today and classes are also being offered.

The Art of Vocational Education runs through January 28th with an opening night reception scheduled for Friday (1/13) from 7 to 9 p.m.

This Saturday is another Family Art Afternoon with a seasonal planned project for adults and children from 1 to 3 p.m.

The cost is $10 per child to create a snowflake print and those planning to participate are encouraged to sign up ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

