If you plan to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the holidays, you are certainly not alone.

Officials predict over 4.5 million vehicles will travel the highway between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. The heaviest travel days are anticipated to be Friday and Tuesday-Friday next week (Dec. 27-30).

All construction and maintenance work will be suspended so drivers will have full use of the turnpike. There will be an enhanced police presence.

As for how much you’ll pay to get to your holiday destination this year, AAA says prices are up slightly from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in the area is $2.45. This time last year the average price was $2.18.