The Butler Transit Authority will operate with limited bus service tomorrow- Christmas Eve.
Service for Routes 1 and 3 will end at 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The same schedule will be in effect on New Year’s Eve- Saturday, Dec. 31.
