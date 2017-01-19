A man was severely burned while working at the Marburger Dairy Farm in Evans City Thursday morning.

Firefighters and EMS crews from Evans City were dispatched to the dairy farm just before 11 a.m. for a man in his mid-30s who received severe steam burns to his back and stomach.

According to Marburger Vice President Craig Marburger, an unclamped hot water pipe sprayed the employee with hot water. No one else was injured and no damage was done to the facility.

A medical helicopter took the man to the burn unit at Mercy Hospital. His name has not been released and his condition is unknown at this time.