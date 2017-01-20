Last year the world got to witness for the final time one of the greatest individual rivalries sports has had to offer—Manning vs. Brady.

This year we get to see another one—Ben vs. Brady.

The New England Patriots have overtaken the Steelers as the perennial top dog in the AFC. Since the year 2000, the run the Patriots have been on is simply remarkable. Six straight AFC Championship appearance. Four Super Bowl wins. 14 Division titles. They’ve only missed the playoffs twice. If you’re a Steelers fan, these are undeniable facts. The Patriots are, and have been for quite some time, the best team in the AFC.

However, with the label of “greatest,” the target on their back becomes larger. And there isn’t a team with a more able quarterback, talented defense, and legendary NFL status to slay the evil empire than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the first time in the Brady-Belichick era, it feels like the Steelers have a legitimate shot to go into New England and come away with a win. Going back to last week, the Patriots handled the Texans, but didn’t look superb doing it. The Steelers meanwhile went into a difficult Arrowhead Stadium and pulled out a win. Granted they didn’t score a touchdown, and will obviously need to do so this Sunday, but they only punted once and dominated time of possession.

The best way to beat Brady is to not let Brady have the ball. That’s where Le’Veon Bell naturally comes into play. For Todd Haley, the game plan continues to be simple—control the ball and hand it off to Bell.

In fact, Bell has accumulated 45 percent of the Steelers postseason yards. The Steelers haven’t had a workhorse like this in franchise history. Sure, there’s been Franco and Bettis—but for my money, Bell is the greatest running back, in terms of talent, the Steelers have had. No one has the field vision of Bell, the explosiveness, the hands, and the just the sheer overall talent of Bell. And most importantly, the Steelers recognize this and take advantage of it.

New England will be the toughest team the Steelers will face all season long. Likewise for the Patriots. Here’s a look at the Patriots last eight games (all wins)…

San Francisco 49ers 30-17

New York Jets (22-17)

Los Angeles Rams (26-10)

Baltimore Ravens (23-20)

Denver Broncos (16-3)

New York Jets (41-3)

Miami Dolphins (35-14)

Houston Texans (34-16)

Outside of Denver, there really aren’t too many daunting teams on that schedule. (The Broncos are better than Houston and Miami by the way.) So the Patriots are actually preparing right now for the most difficult opponent they’ve had since Denver—and the Steelers are better than the Broncos.

So the AFC Championship will pit the two best teams inside the conference in their title game. That’s the way it should be. We’ll see the two best quarterbacks in the AFC play. That’s the way it should be.

This is going to be a great game. These are the games that highlight those ‘year in review’ tapes. Brady vs. Ben. As Bart Scott said, “Can’t wait.”

Photo by Keith Allison