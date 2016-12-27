Four college bowl games will be played today.
–The Heart of Dallas Bowl kicks off at noon between Army (7-5) and North Texas (5-7).
–The Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland begins at 3:30pm between Wake Forest (6-6) and Temple (10-3).
–In the Holiday Bowl a pair of 8-4 teams meet. Minnesota faces Washington State in San Diego at 7pm.
–The Cactus Bowl in Phoenix will match 10-2 Boise State against 6-6 Baylor at 10:15pm.
Pitt (8-4) will play Northwestern (6-6) tomorrow in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2pm.