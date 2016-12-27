Four college bowl games will be played today. Four college bowl games will be played today.

–The Heart of Dallas Bowl kicks off at noon between Army (7-5) and North Texas (5-7).

–The Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland begins at 3:30pm between Wake Forest (6-6) and Temple (10-3).

–In the Holiday Bowl a pair of 8-4 teams meet. Minnesota faces Washington State in San Diego at 7pm.

–The Cactus Bowl in Phoenix will match 10-2 Boise State against 6-6 Baylor at 10:15pm.

Pitt (8-4) will play Northwestern (6-6) tomorrow in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2pm.