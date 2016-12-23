The Pittsburgh Penguins were no match for the red hot Columbus Blue Jackets. The Pens fell 7-1 last night as the Blue Jackets won their 11th game in a row. Sidney Crosby opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season, but Columbus would score the next seven goals. Goaltender Matt Murray allowed six goals on 23 shots before being pulled. Marc-Andre Fleury allowed one goal on five shots.

The Pens are back home tonight to host the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Face-off is 7pm. WISR will join the game following Knoch basketball.