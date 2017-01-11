Temperatures were well above the freezing mark early Wednesday morning but a cold ground led to black ice and several problems across Butler County.

Crews were called to a number of accidents– including one on Freeport Road in Jefferson Township, East Route 422 in Clearfield and Ekastown Road in Buffalo Township– all before 6:30 a.m.

Several Butler County school districts decided to delay the start of classes by two hours. A full list of school delays is available here.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mild temperatures today with a high near 50 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be even warmer on Thursday, with a high near 60.