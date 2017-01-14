The Butler Health System if offering a series of classes designed to help diabetes patients manage their weight.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays starting on January 18, 2017 and running through March 29, 2017. The classes start at 6:00 p.m. and are held at the BHS Crossroads Campus, 129 Oneida Valley Road in Butler. Topics include smart snacking, eating out with confidence, setting achievable goals and creating positive supportive situations.

The program is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are requested for seating purposes. Call Erin Stewart at 724-284-4411 for more information.