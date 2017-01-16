Many classes at Butler County Community College will resume Tuesday for the spring semester.

Classes to accommodate all different kinds of students and schedules are offered at the main campus in Butler Township.

“We have several different session start dates throughout the semester,” Jessica Matonak, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing at BC3, said.

Matonak says BC3 offers 12-week classes, 10-week classes and fast-track courses online.

According to BC3 President Dr. Nick Neupauer, a new partnership with local manufacturer Penn United will benefit students, local employers and today’s changing workforce.

“We are offering- with some funding that we get from the Tri-County Workforce Investment board- a manufacturing pre-apprenticeship certificate,” Dr. Neupauer said.

The program is free to students who meet requirements and will run from Feb. 13-April 17.