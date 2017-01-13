The Zambelli Fireworks headquarters in New Castle has been ordered to shut down for two weeks.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has ordered the fireworks makers to go dark and fined them $200,000 after discovering stolen fireworks at the home of a former employee.

State Police reportedly discovered the missing fireworks back in 2014 during an unrelated investigation and turned the matter over to the ATF. Zambelli was apparently unaware that the fireworks were missing and has been ordered to revamp its record-keeping system.