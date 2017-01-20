Ashley M. Hasychak, 24, of West Sunbury, died unexpectedly, January 15, 2017 in Bradenton, Florida. Her final days were spent joyously surrounded by friends who she had touched throughout her short but memorable life.

Born June 18, 1992 in Butler, she was the daughter of Ronald L. Hasychak and Robin S. Weiland Hasychak.

Ashley graduated from Moniteau High School in 2010 and then received both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Speech Pathology from Clarion University, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Her most recent adventure relocated her to Bradenton, Florida, where she worked as a speech pathologist at Jessie P. Miller Elementary School and was loved by her students.

Ashley had the rare gift of finding and sharing the joy in all of life’s moments. Her vibrant energy inspired everyone who crossed her path. She spread positivity and happiness with her contagious laughter and never-ending smile. She truly was beautiful, inside and out.

Ashley is survived by her loving parents, Ron and Robin Hasychak of West Sunbury, her two sisters, Kristen and Taylor Hasychak, both of West Sunbury, her boyfriend, Chad Kiser of Clarion, paternal grandparents, Charles and Janet Hasychak, maternal grandparents, Robert and Grace Weiland, aunts and uncles: Rick (Lynne) Hasychak, Keith (Tracy) Hasychak, Tom (Luann) Hasychak and Shelly (Joe) Kasunich and many cousins and close friends.

Friends will be received at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham Street, Butler, from 12:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 St. Wendelin Road, Butler. The Rev. Matt McClain, Pastor, will officiate. Internment will follow in St. Wendelin’s Parish Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her name to the American Speech-Hearing-Language Foundation, 2200 Research Blvd #105, Rockville, MD 20850-3289, or please visit www.ashfoundation.org.

