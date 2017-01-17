Several staff members were reportedly hurt Monday night in the latest incident at a northern Butler County juvenile detention center.

State Police in Butler were called to Western PA Child Care on Route 38 in Allegheny Township about 7:15 p.m. for what they described as a “riot.”

Authorities say the altercation involved “several” student-inmates and staff members. It’s unknown what injuries the staff members received. Police say the incident remains open pending further investigation.

This is not the first time troopers have been called to the facility. In May (of 2016), five youths were arrested and at least eight staff members were hurt following an altercation. Then a month later in June, 34 student-inmates were involved in two different fights over one weekend that injured at least four staff members.

The facility is owned by Mid-Atlantic Youth Services and is described as a privately-owned, secure residential treatment program for juveniles with drug, alcohol and criminal problems.

Photo Credit: Mid-Atlantic Youth Services