An anonymous donor dropped a $10,000 check into a Salvation Army kettle in Westmoreland County.

Officials at the Greensburg Salvation Army say they found the check Thursday while emptying kettles from the day before.

The check was donated outside the Westmoreland Mall.

Greensburg officials welcomed the donation, especially because this year’s fundraising campaign has been struggling to meet the local chapter’s $90,000 goal. And many chapters are in that same situation.

Bell ringers will be outside Butler stores through the end of the year. Funds raised in Butler stay our community and benefit the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen, food pantry and to buy backpacks, coats and toys.