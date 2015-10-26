A Pennsylvania Amish man is suing the federal government over the photo identification requirement to purchase a firearm.

Andrew Hertzler of Northumberland County says his religious beliefs prevent him from being photographed and therefore, under current law, he is prohibited from buying a gun. He says the requirement is a violation of his constitutional right to possess a firearm.

Hertzler states in the suit, which was filed Friday, that he was not allowed to purchase a gun for self-defense purposes at a Pennsylvania licensed firearms dealer with his state-issued non-photo ID.

He believes he should be able to use his state’s non-photo ID, along with other documentation, to legally purchase a gun.