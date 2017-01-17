A donation from a local organization will help Butler Township with an emergency communication equipment transition expected in the next few years.

Following a presentation from Butler Township Fire Marshal Larry Christy, American Legion Post 778 made a $5,000 donation to the township.

The money will be put towards the purchase of a base radio to be used in case of emergency to coordinate communication with emergency personnel in the municipality. A decision by the federal government to auction off the current emergency radio bandwidth has resulted in local governments being responsible for paying for new communication equipment.

A meeting will be held by Butler County Emergency Management Services on Jan. 31 at BC3 for emergency department personnel to learn about the transition and new system.

Written By: Ryan Saeler