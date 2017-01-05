Alex David Pacoe was born on July 23, 1999 in Butler, Pennsylvania to Darrell R. Pacoe and Bridgette Hughes. He is survived by Bridgette Hughes, mother; Darrell Pacoe, father; Dorrie Pacoe, adoptive mother; Madison Kelly, sister; Maddix Pacoe, brother, Dennis Wiles (DJ), brother; David G. Pacoe, grandfather, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alex was preceded in death paternal grandmother, Marianne Pacoe, and his maternal grandmother Cindie Hughes.

Alex was an active 11th grader who spent much time with friends and enjoyed playing deck hockey, football, fishing, weight training or quad riding. He was a happy youngster with a great sense of humor. Alex, who assisted on many of his father’s construction or excavation jobs, was also motivated and ambitious. Alex ran his own lawn care and snow plow business. Alex assisted his grandfather with “Colonel Pacoe’s Kettle Korn.” This faithful and attentive grandson will be sorely missed.

Friends and will be received on Friday, January 6, 2017 form 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc, 124 East North Street, Butler, PA 16001.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 250 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001 with Pastor Bruce Gascoine, of Christ Community United Methodist Church,officiating

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler Township, 290 South Duffy Road, Butler, PA in memo line write Deck Hockey, the Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Addiction, 165 Old Plank Road, Butler, PA 16002 or to a charity of your choice.

