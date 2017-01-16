Agnes E. Conway, age 84, of Boyers passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Butler VNA Inpatient Hospice.

Agnes was born February 16, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of the late Michael W. Conway and the late Mary Edith Shelby Conway. She was a member of the Branchton United Methodist Church. Agnes was employed by the United States Air Force having worked at the Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio and Japan. She retired as an administrative assistant from Armco Steel, now AK.

Agnes is survived by four sisters, Audrey Royster of GA, Odessa Conway of Franklin, Hazel Sheffield of New Brighton and Barbara Conway of Cheswick; many nieces, nephews and cousins and her companion, her Golden Retriever, Molly.

Agnes was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

The family will receive friends at the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury from 3 to 7 Tuesday, January 17, 2017 and from 10 to the time of service Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Branchton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Dan Miller, her pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Branchton United Methodist Church.

If desired online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.