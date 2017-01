Gas prices are down slightly this week.

According to AAA East Central’s weekly gas report, the average price for a gallon of gas in western Pennsylvania is $2.64. That’s down three cents per gallon from last week.

In Butler, we’re seeing prices a bit higher…with the average price $2.68 per gallon.

There’s a big difference in the price we’re paying today verses this time last year. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in mid-January in 2016 was $2.07.