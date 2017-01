Gas prices have decreased for the second week in a row.

According to AAA East Central’s weekly gas report, the average price for a gallon of gas in western Pennsylvania is $2.61. That’s down about four cents per gallon from last week.

In Butler, we’re seeing prices a bit higher but still down…with the average price of $2.64 per gallon.

We are continuing to pay about 60 cents more per gallon as compared to this time last year.