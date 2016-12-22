The Butler County commissioners are set to soon approve a new $10 million 911 emergency call system.

Motorola would install the new system for the county beginning in January.

Director of Butler County Emergency Services Steve Bicehouse brought the proposal before the county commissioners during their agenda-setting meeting on Wednesday. They could vote on it at their regular meeting next week.

Under the proposal, local volunteer fire departments will be responsible for covering a portion of the purchase costs of the radios used during emergencies.

The county is under a deadline to install a new 911 system. Motorola will no longer provide software support for the county’s current system as of the end of 2018.